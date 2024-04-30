Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sun shone on the second running of the Charmian Interest Link Challenge at The Haining in Selkirk last Saturday morning (27 April). The fun event celebrates the life of the late Charmian Ledsham, a keen runner and a director of Interest Link Borders for over 20 years. Charmian was passionate about Interest Link’s work breaking down barriers between people with learning disabilities and the community through volunteer befriending.

There was a real buzz on the morning, and smiles all round from competitors and supporters enjoying the fresh air on the first sunny weekend of spring. Almost 200 people took part in the new 5k trail run and the accessible 2k/4k course around Haining Loch, and the first runner home was Jay Earsman in a time of 27 minutes.

Charmian’s husband Roy Ledsham said: "Her whole life really was working towards helping people with learning disabilities and making sure they fulfilled themselves as much as they could.” Daughter Arran added “My mum was very much a giver so she was someone who loved to connect with people at all levels. She loved to have a chat to anyone, she really listened. I think that idea of having a meaningful connection between people was what she was all about, so that's what today is all about as well which is fantastic."

Interest Link members on the fun walk

£3,020 was raised through entry fees, generous donations and a tombola. A big thanks goes to all the volunteers who made it such a successful event, especially those marshalling, Allan Mitchell, paramedic from the Scottish Ambulance Service, local businesses such as Tempest brewery and Sweet Success who donated tombola prizes, and of course the Haining for allowing us to use their stunning grounds.

Next year’s Challenge is already being planned, again for April, so please watch out for further details on our website at www.interestlink.org.uk.