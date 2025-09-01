Celebrating two wonderful years at Hyacinth House Care Home

By Emma SykesEllis
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 15:48 BST
On Saturday, August 30, staff and residents at Barchester’s Hyacinth House Care Home in Wimborne welcomed families, friends, and members of the local community as they celebrated the second anniversary of the home opening back in August 2023.

Andrew Merredew, the home’s Head Chef created a delicious homemade anniversary cake, while live music from local vintage singer, Lisa Locarno, filled the home with music, laughter, and smiles.

Kamila Gagala, General Manager at Hyacinth House commented: “Happy Birthday to Hyacinth House! Of course, the great British summertime gave us a downpour but it didn’t dampen our spirits!

"Our cosy home, with it’s welcoming spaces enabled everyone to gather together to enjoy the warmth, hospitality, and friendliness that make Hyacinth House so special.

"Thank you to everyone who came along and made it such a memorable occasion. I feel privileged to call Hyacinth my home from home, here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and community at Hyacinth House!"

Cutting the Cake

Cutting the Cake Photo: Submitted

Family!

Family! Photo: Submitted

Mocktail Time

Mocktail Time Photo: Submitted

Happy Birthday Hyacinth

Happy Birthday Hyacinth Photo: Submitted

