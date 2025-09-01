Celebrating two wonderful years at Hyacinth House Care Home

Andrew Merredew, the home’s Head Chef created a delicious homemade anniversary cake, while live music from local vintage singer, Lisa Locarno, filled the home with music, laughter, and smiles.

Kamila Gagala, General Manager at Hyacinth House commented: “Happy Birthday to Hyacinth House! Of course, the great British summertime gave us a downpour but it didn’t dampen our spirits!

"Our cosy home, with it’s welcoming spaces enabled everyone to gather together to enjoy the warmth, hospitality, and friendliness that make Hyacinth House so special.