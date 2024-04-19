Caitlin to canter the Berwick bounds

Caitlin Grant and her horse Twix.

Berwick Riding of The Bounds has its origins in the 13th Century, when mounted soldiers of the military Garrison rode the boundaries of Berwick’s legal territory to affirm their control over it.

In 1609, when times were more peaceful, following the death of Elizabeth I and The Union of The Crowns in 1603, the ride-out became more of a social event.

May 4, will witness the 415th mounted cavalcade, only cancelled due to war and Covid when it was ridden by a token rider.

Horses and riders from both sides of The Border will assemble in Berwick Barracks, ride out along Walkergate and Marygate to The Guildhall, where The Chief Marshal will receive a flag from The Mayor, after which The Cavalcade leaves the Elizabethan Walls through The Cow Port, over Magdalene Fields and on to Berwick’s northern boundaries.

After completing the route the cavalcade is expected to return to The Guildhall at 4pm to return The Flag to The Mayor, spectators lining Marygate in traditional fashion.

In the coming weeks plaques and bunting will be exhibited along Marygate, each plaque with the photograph and name of previous Chief Marshals.

The Chief Marshal for 2024 is Caitlin Grant and no, not a spelling error, by tradition Berwick Riders spell Marshal with only one ‘l’.

Her Right Hand Man is Millie Hope and her Mascot is Hollie Rae.

Caitlin is so very proud to have been chosen not only to lead the 2024 cavalcade, but also represent Berwick at other ride outs with her Right Hand Man and Mascot.

They plan to mount and support other such community events at Coldstream on Flodden Day, at Yetholm for The Stob Stane ride, Penicuik, Duns, Kelso and many more Border Toons.

