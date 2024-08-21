Brushstrokes of brilliance: Talented Scottish teen wins Rotary Young Artist Competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A talented student from Eyemouth, Berwickshire, has been named the Intermediate winner of the Rotary Young Artist Competition for 2023/24.

Patrick Whitehead, a 13-year-old student at Eyemouth High School, impressed the judges with his collage depicting a soldier offering out his hand to a child. His creation perfectly matched the theme of this year’s Rotary Young Artist Competition, ‘rebuilding’, a central theme of Rotary’s community work across the globe.

Sponsored by Eyemouth & District Rotary Club, Patrick was one of three winners of the competition, triumphing in the Intermediate category for young people aged 11-13.

Talented painters and illustrators from across Great Britain and Ireland have showcased their talents in this year’s Rotary Young Artist Competition, with the national final displaying a range of powerful pieces from contestants aged 10 – 17.

Patrick Whitehead

This year’s final was judged by award-winning artist, Lucy Pittaway; alongside Vicky Elliot, Business Manager for Lucy Pittaway Galleries, and Louise Hay, Managing Director of the Fine Art Trade Guild.

Jim Hettrick at Eyemouth & District Rotary Club said: “We are incredibly proud of Patrick's achievement. His artwork not only demonstrates exceptional skill but also embodies the spirit of rebuilding that Rotary strives to promote worldwide.”

Speaking on the idea behind his piece, Patrick said: “As I was thinking of the word ‘rebuilding’, this image of hope was the first thing that came to mind, and a soldier offering his hand to a child is how I interpreted that word. I chose to use collage to represent the contrast within the chaos of war.”

Find out more about Rotary’s competitions and programmes for young people at www.rotarygbi.org.