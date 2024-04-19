Brrr-ave dookers raise more than £4k for learning disability services

A chilly dip at Spittal Beach.

Around 40 bravehearts took to a chilly beach to raise funds for two of Scottish Borders Council’s learning disability support services.

Service users, parents, carers, staff and friends showed their support for the friends of Lanark Lodge in Duns and Rutherford Square in Kelso by taking part in a fun dook at Spittal Beach in Berwick-upon-Tweed, raising an impressive £4,397 in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A considerable amount of planning went into making the event the success, with a small committee of service users, parents and staff holding regular meetings.

After the suggestion had been made to undertake some type of fundraiser and the challenge set, the support and enthusiasm from all those involved was contagious. The amount of time, energy and commitment from the group was clearly evident in both their enjoyment of the day and the total amount raised.

The funds will now be divided evenly between the two settings and arrangements made for service users to meet and decide how they would like the money spent.

Service user Ryan Luke, said: “I liked it. My mum, my sister and her friend did it too. I was in the beach wheelchair, and it was really cold. Once was enough but I’d do it again next time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Hill, parent and secretary of the Friends of Lanark Lodge and Rutherford Square, added: “It was a wonderful turnout and experience. I definitely faced my fears. After such lovely support and feedback, we’re now looking at making this an annual event so watch out for more great news from us this time next year.”

Councillor David Parker, SBC’s executive member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and many congratulations and thanks to everyone who took part, not only for their bravery on a very chilly Saturday morning, but also for all their fundraising efforts which has resulted in such a generous donation.”

Lanark Lodge and Rutherford Square are two of the four learning disability support services provided by the council’s Adult Social Care team across the Borders. The others are Katharine Elliot Centre (Teviot & Liddesdale) and Green Gardens (Tweeddale).

The Eildon service is provided by Cornerstone, an independent provider commissioned to deliver the service in Galashiels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They each provide a blended model of building based, outreach and home day support for individuals with a learning disability.