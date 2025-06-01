Braving the Bay: Water Safety Day at Coldingham Bay

On May 31, Coldingham Beach welcomed 300 visitors, who observed, participated, and engaged with the activities through our water safety event, bringing together local residents, wild swimmers, and water sports enthusiasts from the local area Coldingham and Eyemouth as well as throughout the Scottish Borders, East and West Lothian, and North Northumbria. The event also saw engagement from tourists traveling from Yorkshire, France, and Manchester.

Organised in partnership with the RNLI Lifeguards Scotland and the Coldingham Brave Bayers, the event was supported by multiple agencies, Scottish Borders Partnership Approach to Water Safety Group, St Abbs Lifeboat, RNLI Eyemouth Lifeboat, Eyemouth Coastguard, Police Scotland, and Scottish Borders Council.

Workshops and Activities

Attendees participated in interactive workshops designed to educate and empower water users. Sessions included:

Meet the Lifeguards – tailored for children aged 5–11

Coastal and Inland Water Safety Advice – offering expert guidance

Float to Live – practical survival skills, with over 30 participants

Throwline Training – hands-on rescue techniques

CPR & First Aid Training – vital life-saving knowledge

Live Rescue Demonstration – showcasing sea and land extractions

Adding to the community spirit, the bake sale raised over £270, and 30 dedicated volunteers where fed and watered on the day.

Public Feedback and Impact

Visitors praised the event, describing it as informative and engaging: "Me and my children had the best day. Thank you so much, everybody!"

"Such a great day and a lot of very useful information. You guys and gals are amazing people."

Beyond the excitement, the event carried a critical message drowning prevention.

Purpose and Impact

This public engagement event aimed to increase awareness and understanding of water safety, helping to prevent accidental drownings. Coldingham Brave Bayers work closely with partners to deliver clear, evidence-based messaging, aligned with Water Safety Scotland’s Drowning Prevention Strategy: to reduce accidental drowning deaths by 50% by 2026 and address the risks within high-risk groups.

A key focus at the event was raising awareness of cold water shock , which remains a leading cause of water-related fatalities.

Key Facts from Water Safety Scotland:

33 accidental drowning fatalities in Scotland (latest figures 2024)

82% of victims were male, with ages 20–29 being the highest-risk group

Coastal waters accounted for 55% of fatalities—up from previous years

Recreational activity accounted for nearly half of accidental deaths

(Source: Water safety Scotland & nationalwatersafety.org.uk)

Coldingham Brave Bayers’ Message to the Wild Swimming Community:

As more people take to open water, it's vital to swim safely. Our safety recommendations include:

Know your swimming location and assess conditions before entering.

Equip yourself appropriately.

Be aware of cold water risks.

Swim with a buddy or if lone swimming Inform someone of your plans and ensure you have a means to call for help.

Plan a safe exit strategy.

Follow local safety advice and respect the environment.

Consider booking a wild swimming lesson with a qualified and insured coach.

Their final message resonates with all water users: "Drowning can occur anywhere and to anyone. We urge our community to visit our partners websites for more information and to remember this simple mantra: 'If in any doubt, sit it out. The water will always be there."

For further water safety advice and updates on future events, follow Coldingham Brave Bayers wildandfreezing.co.uk or on social media through Facebook and Instagram.

Photo credit Charlotte from Sleepy Productions

2 . Contributed RNLI Eyemouth and RNLI Lifeguards: Water extraction demonstration. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed HM Coastguard Eyemouth, RNLI Lifeguards and ST Abbs Lifeboat: Land based extraction. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales