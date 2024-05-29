Borders students go on a quest for skills

Skills Quest at Kelso.

​Eighty-six enthusiastic S2 and S3 students from eight of the region's secondary schools participated in a variety of hands-on workshops, gaining valuable skills and insights into the world of work at a three-day Skills Quest event held recently in Kelso.

​The event, hosted by DWY Borders in collaboration with local businesses, community partners, and education providers, provided students with a rich learning experience covering various essential topics. From teamwork and negotiation to budgeting and IT skills, the young people immersed themselves in activities designed to enhance their capabilities and promote personal development.

"Our workshop event was a fantastic opportunity for young people to engage with real-world scenarios and learn vital skills in a fun and interactive environment," said Kevin Greenfield, Programme Manager at DYW Borders.

"By partnering with local businesses and community organisations, we were able to offer students a diverse range of experiences that will undoubtedly benefit them as they transition into the workforce.”

Each student had the chance to participate in 12 workshops over three days, engaging with over twenty facilitators from various sectors during the Marketplace sessions.

Kevin added: “Events like these are crucial in bridging the gap between education and employment, equipping young people with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in their future undertakings.”

Representatives from businesses and organisations such as YouthBorders, Moira Recruitment, Scottish Ambulance Service, and Borders College shared their expertise, providing invaluable insights into different career paths and opportunities. Moira Wilson, one of the local business people who volunteered her time to support the event, said: “It was such a privilege to be asked to present at DYW Skills Quest. It was really enjoyable watching the young people interpret the appropriate and inappropriate attire to attend an interview.”

Moira continued “On a serious note, they are the workforce of the future, and it is imperative that industry engage with them whilst in school to help shape their future career aspirations.”

The event culminated in a Marketplace session where each student's loyalty card was entered into a draw, with one student from each school winning an Amazon Voucher as a token of appreciation for their engagement and dedication throughout the event.