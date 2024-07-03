Borders pupils selected to inspire peers

Ambassadors are: Anne Mitchell, Ibrahim Raji, Berfin Barkskanmay, Fraser Wrigley, Elena Lee, Calum Kinghorn, Calum Ackerman, Arianna Ashkannejad, Jasmine Peters, Ayla Kilic, Sacha Hepburn, Lily Purves, Aimee Robb, Eva Wealleans, Hannah Third, Radia Hmamley, Matthew Black, Erin Doyle, Catriona Gray, Stephanie Matthews.

​Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Borders is proud to announce the introduction of its latest group of ambassadors, consisting of S6 pupils from all nine high schools across the Scottish Borders. ​

The occasion took place during the DYW Borders Celebration Event on June 18, at the Scottish Borders Campus in Galashiels.

The new ambassadors will represent the pupil voice for DYW Borders, enhancing engagement with the programme within their respective schools. The group were welcomed into their roles during an event highlighting the importance of collaboration in supporting young people with their future career choices.

"These ambassadors are not just representatives of their schools, but also the broader potential of our young people here in the Borders, said Kevin Greenfield, Programme Manager of DYW Borders. "Their selection is a testament to their capabilities and the confidence we have in them to lead and inspire their peers."

The Celebration Event featured presentations from various stakeholders, including a local business leader, an Acting Head Teacher, and an S6 student, all of whom shared insights and success stories. Attendees had the opportunity to engage in an interactive workshop and network, fostering connections that support career development and business and community growth.

As part of their role, the newly initiated ambassadors will participate in DYW Borders activities and initiatives throughout the year that promote career readiness among their peers. One of the newly appointed ambassadors, Sacha Hepburn, said, "I am super excited to take on this new opportunity in S6. I am really looking forward to working with the ambassadors from the other schools to help people discover new pathways and decide what they want to do with their futures."