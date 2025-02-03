Borders groups take action for the planet

As part of Borders Act For Change, over 60 organisations, schools and community groups in the Scottish Borders are coming together to make a positive impact in their community to protect, enhance and/or connect with the environment.

Throughout February groups are taking action. Examples of activities include; environmental film screenings, litter picks, up-cycling workshops, tree planting, gardening projects and bio-diversity initiatives. These actions are estimated to benefit 3000+ individuals of all ages and we have activities taking place all across the region!

Borders Act for Change is a campaign organised by the Scottish Borders Climate Action Network (SBCAN). It was inspired by discussion with young people at our Youth Green Summit back in September 2024 at Jedburgh Grammar Campus.

The young people wanted to take meaningful climate action within their own community and as a result Borders Act for Change was born. Groups could apply for up to £250 to support their project, with over £12,000 distributed.

Over 60 schools, organisation and community groups are taking part.

If you would like to take part in an event please see the events page on our website for details: www.sbcan.co.uk/events

For more information about Climate Action in the Scottish Borders see: www.sbcan.co.uk

