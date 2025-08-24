Best foot forward for Coldstream community children's nursery

Pair take on 30km walk to help launch community children’s nursery

Two local men are preparing to put their best feet forward for a good cause, walking 30km from Coldstream to Berwick-upon-Tweed in a bid to raise funds for a much-needed community nursery.

David Berry and Steve Lauder will set out on the challenge next month with the aim of raising £1,000 towards the first steps in creating the Coldstream Community Nursery. The nursery, once established, will provide vital childcare for local families, addressing a growing gap in provision for children below school age.

With the number of young families in and around Coldstream steadily rising, parents currently face very limited childcare options. For many, the lack of provision makes it difficult to balance work and family life. The new nursery is seen as an essential step in supporting the community and ensuring children have a safe, nurturing environment to learn and grow.

Speaking about the challenge, David said: “We wanted to do something practical to help kick-start this project. It’s something the community really needs, and if our walk can raise awareness and some vital funds, then it will all be worth it.”

Steve added: “£1,000 might just be the first step, but it’s an important one. We hope people will get behind us, whether that’s by donating, sharing the fundraiser, or simply cheering us on along the route.”

Organisers of the nursery project say the funds raised will go directly towards the initial setup, helping to lay the foundations for a service that will benefit families for years to come.

Anyone wishing to support David and Steve’s fundraising walk can do so through their community GoFundMe page.