Bannatyne Livingston plans new padel courts for West Lothian fitness fans

The Bannatyne Health Club in Livingston has announced plans to bring one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to West Lothian with the creation of four new padel courts.

The club, based on Charlesfield Road, has submitted a planning application to West Lothian Council proposing a new competition court, two doubles courts, and a singles court.

If approved, the new facilities will replace part of the site’s existing artificial football pitches. The plans include synthetic playing surfaces, strengthened glass surrounds, floodlighting, and canopies to allow for year-round play.

Padel, a cross between tennis and squash, has exploded in popularity in recent years and is tipped to become an Olympic sport by 2032.

Originating in South America, it now boasts more than 25 million players worldwide, including high-profile names such as Andy Murray, Jamie Vardy, Annabel Croft, David Beckham, and Nicole Scherzinger.

The Livingston health club already offers members a wide range of facilities including a state-of-the-art gym with Technogym equipment, a swimming pool, group exercise studios, and a café bar.

The addition of padel will extend this provision even further and provide new opportunities for both members and non-members to combine exercise with social connection.

Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of the Bannatyne Group, said: “Livingston is a thriving community and the ideal location for padel.

"The addition of four new courts will mean our members and the wider community can enjoy one of the world’s most exciting and inclusive sports, right here in West Lothian.”