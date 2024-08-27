Amazon in Dunfermline throws annual summer bash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Teammates from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline partied one site at this year’s mid-year thank you from Amazon for their work delivering for customers around the UK.

Street vendors, carnival rides and amusements formed part of the celebrations that saw Amazon employees join with their families and friends to see out the summer season.

Donna McLaughlan works at Amazon in Dunfermline and attended the summer party. She said: “Our events are even more special when we can bring our loved ones along. I had a great time in the sunshine, enjoying the many treats my teammates had so thoughtfully organised. I’m looking forward to next year’s party already!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, added: “Come August, school is out and spirits are high at Amazon in Dunfermline. Our annual summer party gives us an opportunity to stop and celebrate our accomplishments together, while having have some fun with our families and friends. It’s a real treat and a lovely day.”