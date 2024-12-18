Acclaimed Chinese art exhibit brings vibrant Chinese New Year celebrations to Scotland’s textile heartland as it makes its UK debut

Never before seen outside of Asia, a highly acclaimed textile exhibit celebrating part of China’s intangible cultural heritage will make its UK debut when it goes on display at a leading Scottish visitor attraction from 17 January until 22 March 2025.

Its opening at the award-winning Great Tapestry Scotland visitor centre in one of Scotland’s historic textile heartlands, will be marked with a vibrant programme of events and workshops celebrating the cultural ties between Scotland and China in the lead up to Chinese New Year 2025.

Reflecting the countries’ shared interest in textiles, From Home Weaving to the World’s Wardrobes: The Journey of Songjiang’s Cotton Textiles has been brought to Scotland in partnership with the University of Edinburgh, the Confucius Institute for Scotland and the Edinburgh College of Art.

Opening weekend events on January 18 include a Chinese Tea Ceremony, Lion Dance, craft workshops and school trips for pupils at two Lothians’ schools who are currently learning Mandarin thanks to the Confucius Institute for Scotland.

Through a collection of textiles and garments chosen by artist Dong Ye, The Journey of Songjiang’s Cotton Textiles tells the story of an ancient cloth weaving technique which has been preserved for over 700 years in the millennium-old Songjiang district of Shanghai, often referred to as the ‘Root of Shanghai’.

Much like Scotland’s iconic fabrics, the Songjiang textiles are widely recognised for their cultural importance to China, with its intricate weaving techniques, beautiful patterns, and ancient historical relevance to the Ming and Yuan Dynasties.

Sandy Maxwell-Forbes, Centre Director for The Great Tapestry of Scotland, one of the most visited attractions in the south of Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to be the first venue in the UK to host this globally significant exhibit, and to be celebrating China and Scotland’s shared interest in textiles.

“It is incredibly apt that From Home Weaving to the World’s Wardrobes: The Journey of Songjiang’s Cotton Textiles should make its debut at our visitor centre in the Scottish Borders - one of Scotland’s own historic textile heartlands, where traditional methods of production are still used to this day to make garments for leading fashion designers including Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Chanel and more.

The exhibit features a collection of textiles and garments chosen by artist Dong Ye.

“The Great Tapestry of Scotland’s compelling account of the people’s story of Scotland from millions of years BC to present day, hand stitched by over 1,000 people across the country, reinforces how important it is to our nation to preserve our rich textile heritage and pass on the knowledge of these crafts to the next generation.

"This great passion is mirrored in the incredible Journey of Songjiang’s Cotton Textiles exhibit by artist Dong Ye. We are very excited to welcome him to Scotland.”

The Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre was purpose-built to house one of the world’s longest tapestries, which tells a visually compelling account of the people’s story of Scotland from millions of years BC to present day through 160 panels.

Holder of a Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Award, the centre is ranked in the top 10 per cent of Tripadvisor listings around the world, and is one of the most visited attractions in southern Scotland. It features two galleries, a café, workshop space and shop.