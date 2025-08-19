A Scottish castle's ancient storm-felled tree returns home as an unusual art exhibit

James, a wood sculptor, found the broken section of tree on one of his walks in the grounds of Ayton Castle, which is close to his home at Ayton Village, near Eyemouth in the Scottish Borders.

It followed a series of storms a few years ago, which left much damage to many ancient trees across the region. As a tribute to the beautiful piece of wood, James decided to create something from it - something to give it a whole new lease of life, which can be enjoyed for generations to come.

At first he wasn't sure what to make, as he creates a variety of items, always trying to "work with the wood" incorporating its beauty and its flaws. His speciality is making wooden chess sets - usually commissions for customers all over the world - so he decided this was a suitable future for his Ayton tree. James' chess sets vary in size, often with unusual pieces, carved to suit a client's specifications.

His inspiration for this Ayton tree board came entirely from the tree and the location - though the finished set is still being finalised. It will only be revealed when it takes centre stage, back at Ayton Castle where it once grew, as part of the castle's annual arts' event, Art in the Castle.

The event, organised by north Northumberland-based The Tin Shed art and events, takes place over two days, Saturday and Sunday, August 23 and 24, 10.30am till 4pm. Free entry.

James was invited to be among the 20 talented artists and makers showcasing their work this weekend. His Ayton tree chessboard, will make its debut as centrepiece of James' display of chess sets in the castle's beautiful dining room. James is keeping the finished set under wraps till the event, but sent an image of the board, as a work in progress. James will also display a number of other sets he has hand-crafted.

Art in the Castle is now in its 4th year at Ayton Castle. It showcases work of artists and makers mostly from the Borders and north Northumberland. The exhibition includes original artworks, paintings, prints, ceramics, textiles, millinery, sculpture and weaving. Weaver Janis Embleton will also be giving free weaving demonstrations during the days.

Ayton Castle is still a private home, which rarely opens to the public, so this is a great opportunity to visit. It boasts beautiful, highly decorated, plaster ceilings and walls created when the castle was built.

There will be teas and bakes from the castle's little cafe and its famous diesel train Lloyd, will be running for rides (all day Sat and from noon on Sunday). Parking and tickets for the train are available from a separate sign-posted station entrance off Eyemouth Road. Entrance to the castle is via main turreted gate entrance in Ayton Village or rear entrance off Eyemouth Road (just before A1 crossover road bridge).

There is also parking in Ayton Village just a short walk away through castle grounds. Entry to castle and exhibition is free . Donations are welcome to aid continual work to restore the castle's historic walled gardens and woodland areas.

To find out more about the event please visit www.thetinshed.co.uk/events/art-in-the-castle

Please see Ayton Castle website for more information about train times.