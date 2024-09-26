A £600k funding boost is the “last piece in the jigsaw” for stately home revamp

Haining House

Selkirk property was bequeathed to the community.

A £600k funding boost is the “last piece in the jigsaw” for the ongoing restoration of an 18th century stately home in Selkirk.

Haining House, set in 160 acres of loch-side woodland and parkland, was bequeathed to the community by the late lawyer Andrew Nimmo-Smith in 2009 “for the benefit of the people of Selkirkshire and the wider public”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selkirk’s Haining Charitable Trust has worked on the restoration of the Castle Street building in stages over the last 14 years in a bid to make it more of an asset to the community.

Now the ambitious project is one step closer to completion, following a £600,000 funding boost from responsible finance provider Social Investment Scotland (SIS).

The main house is set to become a hub for the community, hosting community events, exhibitions highlighting art, culture and history, supported by a commercial events arm offering weddings and private use of the classical Category A-listed Palladian Georgian villa first built in 1794.

Up to 10 jobs for local people are expected to be created as a result of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £3.75 million development plan to refurbish the property started in 2019 and while the rest of the estate remained open, the house was closed completely in 2021 following the discovery of extensive dry rot.

As well as upgrades to the house including a lift, full accessibility, new toilet and kitchen facilities, a link extension and a new events marquee, wider work on the estate has included the redevelopment of the former coach house into artist studios, the creation of holiday accommodation in stable flats and dairy cottage and the provision of accessible pathways around the grounds.

Work has also included the renovation of the estate’s original kennels and, supported by the Dandie Dinmont Society and the Kennel Club, the team has created the Dandie Dinmont Discovery Centre.

The ancestry of every dog of the rare breed can be traced back to Old Ginger – a terrier puppy born on the Haining Estate in 1842 and now recognised as the father of the breed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Ballantyne, chief executive officer and trustee of the Haining Charitable Trust, said: “Haining House and the wider estate is being developed as ‘a place for everyone’ and over the last 14 years it has cemented its role in Selkirk and the wider community.

“Sadly, despite its popularity, the house was no longer structurally safe, and it has taken a significant amount of work and a great deal of support to bring it back to life.

“Securing funding through SIS was the last piece of the puzzle in this huge project and without the additional boost, we would struggle to complete the works and have the doors open in time for next year’s season.

“We hope to open the diary for wedding bookings and launch our events programme very soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Jamieson, head of investments at Social Investment Scotland, added: “We visited the Haining Estate earlier this summer and it was truly impressive to see what has been achieved to date.

“The redevelopment of the main house plus the additional marquee will provide a spectacular community asset for many years to come, with the income from the events side of the trust supporting a wide range of community initiatives promoting social inclusion and well-being.”