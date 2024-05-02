A proud moment for Berwickshire as county flag is raised

Flying the new county flag.

Adrian Smith, Chairman of Berwickshire Civic Society – organisers of the competition to design the new flag - welcomed everyone to the ceremony.

The Society’s William Ramsay and Philip Tibbetts, March Pursuivant Extraordinary, gave a brief history of Berwickshire and the new flag.

The flag was granted warrant on 14 November 2023 by Lord Lyon King of Arms. The central chain represents the Union Chain Bridge, which in turn signifies the link Berwickshire forms between Scotland and England and the historic fluctuations of the border, like the tide coming in and out and up and down the river Tweed. The salmon reflects the importance of our sea fishing industry and recreational river and sea fishing activities, as well as the Berwickshire Marine Reserve off our shores. The ear of barley reflects our ancient and modern agricultural activities in the hinterland and a possible origin for the name Berwickshire.

Adrian Smith said: “Our thanks go to the Rector and senior team of Berwickshire High School for their hospitality and the school pipers. Thank you also to our sponsors, The Hugo Burge Foundation, The Fallago Environment Fund and Howden Insurance without whom the competition to create the new flag would not have been possible.

“Thank you especially to the people of Berwickshire for their engagement in the competition and support of the Berwickshire Flag.”

The initiative to develop the new flag received a grant of £2,410 from the Fallago Environment Fund, which shares the benefits of the Fallago Rig windfarm in the Lammermuir Hills with projects across the Borders.

Gareth Baird, Chairman of the Fund, said: “The new Berwickshire flag is an important symbol for the local community, encapsulating the area’s unique heritage and surroundings. We’re delighted that funds generated by the Fallago Rigg windfarm have played an important part in creating this new flag and look forward to seeing it proudly flying in locations right across the county.”

Lucy Browne, of the Hugo Burge Foundation, added: “The Hugo Burge Foundation provided a series of workshops on flag design for primary schools across Berwickshire. It was inspiring to see so many young people harness their creativity to capture what the county means to them.”