A new hub in the Borders is to change the lives of people with disabilities

Andrew McInnes, branch leader for Cornerstone Scottish Borders welcomes families,

​A new hub in the Borders is championing people with disabilities and helping them become more independent.

​Leading social care charity Cornerstone officially opened their new Connects Hub in Galashiels this month.

Fully adapted to meet the needs of adults (from 16-years-old) with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, complex care needs and autism, the hub offers a safe and friendly environment and access to a wide range of outcome-based activities and learning opportunities that will help the people supported to reach their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activities and opportunities arranged from the hub are both building-based and local community-based opportunities and include everything from early morning, evening, and weekend clubs, and ‘Cuppa & Catch Up’ events to doors open days and hosted visits from a range of NHS Borders healthcare professionals. There is also a fully accessible sensory room, Changing Space, activity kitchen, physio and therapy room, tech and multi-media room, bookable meeting space, a common room and sensory garden.

Andrew McInnes, Chris Myers(speaker) and Hazel Brown at the opening ceremony.

Andrew McInnes, Branch Leader for Cornerstone Scottish Borders, said: “We are delighted to be officially opening our Cornerstone Connects Hub today and to welcome so many of the people using our services, their families, and other special guests.

“The Connects Hub allows our Scottish Borders Support Service team and Care at Home and Housing Support teams and Shared Lives team to work even more closely together and provides a unique opportunity for the people we support to access an enhanced range of activities across the whole week, including daytime, evenings, and weekends. We look forward to developing what is on offer at the hub in close consultation with the people we support, their families and our Health and Social Care Partnership colleagues. “We are confident that with our person-centred approach the new hub will go a long way to increasing social inclusion, reducing isolation, promoting independence, encouraging participation, and improving the health and wellbeing of the people we support.”

Chris Myers, Chief Officer, Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership and Integration Joint Board, said: “This opening represents the significant amount of work that has been undertaken by Cornerstone to identify and establish a suitable setting in the central Borders to deliver their services from. Great care has been taken to adapt the premises to provide a safe and friendly environment for all those attending, while its location makes it ideal for the wide range of community-based opportunities that are also being planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish Cornerstone, their service users and family carers all the very best as they settle into their new environment with all the benefits that this will bring.”

Celebrations inside the Connect Hub.

The hub’s dedicated support practitioners are committed to supporting individuals reach their full potential, ensuring they are fully involved in all aspects of shaping their care and support. A wide variety of timetabled events will be on offer within the Connects Hub, but people will also be supported to access their local communities, explore active citizenship and volunteering opportunities, and take part in day trips. The service also provides an important alternative to respite support for families and people supported.

Tracey Turnbull, Service Lead, explains: “The priority of both our Support Service team and Care at Home and Housing Support team is to ensure the people using our services are safe, happy, encouraged and involved in all aspects of their support. We can support people to attend further education and offer enhanced learning and peer networking opportunities. We promote independent living skills, and encourage healthy and positive wellbeing activities for all.”

“Making and maintaining friendships and accessing locally run art and music groups are also an important part of what we facilitate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the people supported is Faye from Melrose, who enjoys attending Care to Create (C2C) every week.

Enjoying the talent show at the grand opening.

Susan is Faye’s mum who says: “Cornerstone colleagues have been absolutely fantastic; they take care to match the right people to support my daughter. I have got a very, very happy 25-year-old woman who is thriving’’.

Cornerstone’s Shared Lives Borders team will also work from the Cornerstone Connects Hub, facilitating transitional and long-term placements for individuals (16 years+) with a wide range of disabilities, conditions and other support needs, as well as offering day support and short breaks.

Shared Lives is a unique model of care that helps people (16 years+) to live in their local community, by matching them with an approved Shared Lives carer. Carers share their home, family and community life with the person they are supporting, whilst providing them with the care they require in an inclusive and homely environment. Every placement is unique, with the support provided being tailored to meet the individual needs of each person.

If you are interested in finding out more about the Cornerstone Connects Hub or any of the services offered, call 01896 801420 or email [email protected]