Zak Thomson of Emtelle wins Scottish Engineering’s Young Engineer of the Year Award for 2025

Emtelle Design Engineer Zak Thomson has won Scottish Engineering’s Young Engineer of the Year Award (YEYA) for 2025.

Born and bred in Hawick, and a former pupil of Hawick High School, Zak received the award at a special gala dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, in recognition of his innovative thinking and technical expertise developing new solutions that are now being adopted across global markets.

As a key member of Emtelle’s Solutions Department, Zak headed up the development of REVOLink3™, a unique 3-in-One solution which has gone on to set a new benchmark in last-mile Fibre to the Home (FTTH) connectivity around the world. He was instrumental in designing, manufacturing, testing, and launching REVOLink3™, along with the DropDrive™ pushing machine, which can be pushed around 300m or 984ft – a distance never seen before in the sector.

His success came after a year of dedicated work and trial testing. Zak’s innovative work is already making a difference in how fiber networks are rolled out, particularly in challenging environments.

Receiving his award, Zak was praised for his exceptional engineering capabilities, problem-solving skills, and dedication to pushing the limits of fibre network deployment.

Zak said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won the Young Engineer of the Year Award for 2025. I am proud of the months of work that resulted in the success of REVOLink3™, which has set a new benchmark for the telecoms industry, so winning an award as prestigious as YEYA is the icing on the cake. I hope it inspires other young people to consider not only a career as an engineer, but a job in a forward-thinking and innovative company like Emtelle.”

Colin Kirkpatrick, Emtelle Solutions Director, said: “It’s been a real privilege to watch Zak’s journey over the years. From the early days of his career, it was clear he had something special: a curiosity, a drive to learn, and a genuine passion for our industry. Seeing him grow into the confident, capable, and innovative young man he is today has been incredibly rewarding. This award reflects his hard work and character, and I couldn’t be prouder of what he’s achieved.”

Tony Rodgers, Emtelle CEO, said: “Zak’s recognition as Young Engineer of the Year is a proud moment for all of us at Emtelle. His work exemplifies the innovation, drive, and technical excellence that are central to our success. Zak is not only making a significant impact through his engineering contributions, but he is also one of our future leaders, currently progressing through our leadership development programme. We are proud to support his journey and delighted to see his achievements recognised on such a prestigious platform.”