Young electrician Cameron proves he's a bright spark by winning award

Director David Hardie and award winner Cameron Wood.

Cameron Wood was presented with an award and certificate in a special ceremony with his employer, J.S. Hardie Electrical Ltd in Lauder.

He also received £500 from the SJIB and £500 from award sponsor Edmundson Electrical.

Fiona Harper, secretary of the SJIB, said: “The award celebrates the best new talent in our industry, and Cameron has demonstrated excellent skill and dedication.

“The future is electric and we are delighted that he has been recognised for the exceptional talent that we hope will lead to a long and rewarding career.”

Cameron is now a qualified electrician who works for JS Hardie after completing his studies at Borders College in Galashiels.

The 21-year-old said: “I was really surprised when I found out I’d won this award.

"I definitely didn’t expect it and it’s made all the hard work and sleepless nights worthwhile!

“I really enjoy my job. I do mainly domestic and agricultural work as well as the occasional new-build – it’s always different and I like the challenge and variation.

“I probably enjoy rewires and new builds the most – seeing something progress from an empty building to a functional house.

"Seeing them develop makes me feel proud and it’s very rewarding to see it from cables being run to a proper, finished house. I also enjoy wiring fuse boards as well and take pride in making them as neat as I can.”

David Hardie, director at JS Hardie, said: “Cammy’s a worthy winner of this award. He picks things up well, isn’t scared to ask when he doesn’t know something and his knowledge of the regulations is brilliant – in fact he keeps me right!