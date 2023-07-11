Where there’s a Will there’s a battle cry

Another big moment as Callant Will Wardrop fords the river.

Will, who was back working at his parents’ farm on Monday, said his time as Callant was “the best time of my life, without a doubt”.

He added: “On Friday, I was on top of the world, and today I'm mucking out the cattle shed.

"But nothing can take away the sheer pride I felt representing my town.

Provost Charlie Young and his wife, Leigh, who bussed the flag.

"Friday began with breakfast at 6.30am at the Cannon Pub with my Henchmen. I had received the flag the night before and it spent the night under my bed.

"I was so focused on the job ahead of me, and as I mounted my horse and rode forward in front of the waiting crowd, the tension was palbable.

"My horse was not settling, so we turned round a couple of times.

“I took a deep breath, looked up and shouted “Jethart's Here!” and the cheer was amazing.

Provost Charlie Young with the town flag.

"It was the moment I’d been waiting for and it was a huge weight, but a good weight off my shoulders that it went so well.

"The whole rest of the day went like clockwork, and before I knew it, I was handing back the sash on the Sunday night, and there was definitely a tear in my eye.”

The whole festival was such a big part of Will's life, he said he wouldn’t hesitate for a moment before recommending any young person follow in his bootsteps.

He said: “If anyone gets the chance to represent their town, whether they be Gala’s Braw Lad and Lass, Selkirk's Standard Bearer, Jethart Callant or any of the others, they should grab it with both hands.

Will marked the sacrifice made by many townsfolk by laying a wreath at the War Memorial.

"You'll never regret that decision and I will always be proud that I have done it.”

Friday’s rideout took riders to Ferniehirst Castle and back to town via the Capon Tree, before a family fun afternoon on Murray’s Green and the Callant’s Ball at the new school campus, both events sponsored by Emtelle.

Jim Steele pins a sprig of the Capon Tree to the Callant's lapel.

The visit to Ferniehirst Castle.

Will Wardrop yells "Jethart's Here" to the delight of the large crowd on Friday morning. All photos: Brian Sutherland.

Will Wardrop, a proud Jethart Callant.