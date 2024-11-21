Volac expands business manager team in Scotland and England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading forage preservation and animal nutrition business, Volac, has expanded its silage additive commercial team in Scotland and Northern England with the appointment of a new Technical Business Manager.

Responsible for merchant support and on-farm technical sales for the Ecosyl additive range plus related products for the whole of Scotland and Northern England, Freya Webber brings seven years’ experience in the livestock sector, having previously worked in veterinary diagnostics.

Originally from a farming community in the far north of Scotland but now based between Glasgow and Edinburgh, Freya also holds a BSc in Animal Biology.

In her most recent role as an operations manager, Freya gained wide-ranging experience – including technical support, identifying and developing new opportunities, staff and distributor training, and maintenance of ISO accreditation. Prior to this, Freya began as a scientist developing lateral flow diagnostic tests, before gaining wider commercial experience.

Freya says: “The role at Volac is an exciting opportunity in the area of animal nutrition, which I’m passionate about. With a growing population, food security, animal health, human health and environmental health are all interlinked. Volac products play a key part in this, supported by strong scientific data, dedicated R and D facilities and a network of skilled individuals. I’m delighted to have joined the team.

“I am excited to reconnect with existing Volac customers, as well as develop new customer relationships, and bring Volac’s long-standing products and new ones to the market, and hope to soon be recognised as a friendly, familiar face in the industry.”