Vacant Peebles restaurant to be converted into two flats
A former restaurant in Peebles is off the menu after its conversion into two flats was rubber-stamped.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 10:12 am
Scottish Borders Council has approved an application from James Kondol for the change of use of the Sunflower Restaurant at 4 Bridgegate.
In his report approving the bid, planning officer Ranald Dods, says: “The proposal will see the conversion of the restaurant and will involve some minor interior alterations.
“Although the loss of a commercial unit is regrettable, the change the use of this unit from Class 3 to two flats will not be detrimental to the street and the use is appropriate in the town centre and therefore complies with policy.
"There will be no adverse impact on residential amenity.”