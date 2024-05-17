Tweedbank company is one of the “best places to work” in the UK

Tweedbank Office

A Tweedbank supplier of home and office furniture has been named as one of the “best places to work” in the UK.

Award-winning Wellworking Ltd, located on the Tweedbank Industrial Estate, has been recognised in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024 survey.

This prestigious nationwide workplace survey celebrates Britain’s top employers, and highlights where employee happiness and well-being is prioritised.

Samantha Bravo, HR manager at Wellworking, said: “Our team is our most important asset. To be recognised as a company with an engaged and inclusive workplace culture is really important, and something we are all very proud of.”

Only companies which meet strict engagement criteria are recognised in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024, which acknowledges the best workplaces for women, LGBTQIA+ community, disabled employees, ethnic minorities, younger and older workers, and well-being.

Luke Munro, managing director at Wellworking, added: “Our purpose at Wellworking is to design and deliver great, future-facing workplaces for our clients, at a time when the workplace landscape continues to develop rapidly.

“We can only achieve that if we start by making our own offices great places to work. To get this recognition from the UK’s leading workplace satisfaction survey is a wonderful testament to the innovative work that our fantastic team puts in every day to create such an exceptional working environment.”

This news comes as Wellworking celebrates its 25 th anniversary as one of the UK’s leading suppliers of quality office furniture, workplace design and well-being services.

Last year Wellworking became a Certified B Corp, committed to putting people and the planet first.

Wellworking is the current Mixology Furniture Provider of the Year, and has been one of the UK’s top-rated companies by customers on Trustpilot and Reviews.io in each of the last eight years.

Established in 1999, Wellworking Ltd provides people with quality office furniture that also helps them to work better.