Tweed Forum takes on duo

Pictured on the banks of the River Tweed are Russ Jobson and Hamish Robertson, who have joined Scottish Borders environmental charity, Tweed Forum to work on its conservation and riverbank planting initiatives. Photo: Paul Dodds.

Russ Jobson has joined as project manager with responsibility for developing and delivering riparian woodland projects.

With a background in arboriculture and over a decade’s experience in delivering native woodland creation across Scotland for a national conservation charity, Russ will divide his time between Tweed Forum’s riparian planting projects within the 5,000 sq km Tweed catchment, and work on Tweed Forum’s behalf on the Scotland-wide Riverwoods initiative.

This multi-organisation partnership project is led by the Scottish Wildlife Trust and aims to create a network of thriving river bank woodlands and healthy river systems across the whole country. In recognition of its track record in tree planting, Tweed Forum’s role will be to create a centre of excellence for riparian planting and encourage the uptake of similar work elsewhere in Scotland.

And Hamish Robertson from Selkirk has also joined as a project officer.

Brought up on Dryhope Farm – an upland hill farm near St Mary’s Loch – Hamish has a B.Sc in Environmental Resource Management and will work with landowners, farmers and communities to develop and deliver Tweed Forum’s targeted woodland creation projects.

Tweed Forum director, Luke Comins said: “Both Russ and Hamish have the qualifications, experience and passion required to help us to deliver a range of conservation initiatives that will have major benefits for the environment and communities.”