Tradition set in stone

Participants at one of Colin Purvis's dry stone walling courses.

Colin Purvis has established a first-class reputation for quality and service throughout the Scottish Borders, Lothians and Northumberland, and has worked on a wide range of projects for a diverse client base.

Colin leads his own courses and has trained wallers and dykers for the Dry Stone Walling Association, the North Northumberland Training Association and the Borders Training Group.

His spring/summer begginers dry stone walling schedule kicked off last month and the group was blessed with two fantastic days.

He said: “On our popular two-day courses, participants are taught correct dry stone walling techniques and principles, and will strip down and repair a derelict and length of dry stone wall.

"In addition to our April 16/17 weekend we are holding another weekend on April 22/23 at Pilmuir Farm in Hawick.

“We’ve an awesome venue lined up, some lovely stone to work with and hopefully the weather will once again be kind.”

Participants at his previous courses sent some fantastic positive feedback.

Kelly Hobbs wrote: “Colin, the lads really enjoyed the course. Can I book them onto level 2 when it’s available?”

Brigitte Hepburn added: “Hi Colin, just wanted to say a massive thank you for the weekend dry stone walling course. It was great and just goes to show what can be achieved with the right instructions.

"Thanks for all your knowledge and patience. I enjoyed it and learned a lot.”

And Jacqueline Bonner said: “Hi Colin, just wanted to say thank you again for a great walling weekend. I learned lots.”

The cost of the course is £90 per person. Appropriate outdoor work clothing is necessary, which should include waterproofs and work boots. Safety goggles and gloves will be provided.