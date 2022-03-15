The future is glowing for Hawick entrepreneur Jane

Jane Gray, creator of the GLOW&be beauty brand of products.

Jane Gray is the creator and founder of beauty brand GLOW&be – and two years after the business launched, continues to go from strength to strength.

Jane, also a Borders College beauty therapy lecturer, said: “From starting out with just three products to now having 10, sometimes I can't believe that I'm actually doing all of this.”

The mum-of-three is now at the helm of a high-quality collection that includes lip, cleansing and body balms, highlighters and shimmering sprays – all expertly made by hand, in her kitchen at Liddesdale Crescent.

As the reputation of the business has grown, orders have come in from as far away as Hong Kong, as well as down south, Edinburgh, and all over the Borders. And new highlighters Jane created ahead of the festive season, were sold out in days.

Explaining how she turned her dream into a reality, the home salon owner explained: “It all started when my daughter wanted to make bath bombs and lip balms, and I often thought about making my own.

"Eventually I did some research, and spent the next three years learning about the industry.”

Jane threw herself into researching the formulation of products and ingredients, as well as gaining the relevant qualifications, and working with a designer on branding.

“My first ever product was a lip balm, and I think it took me about seven attempts to get the consistency right”, the 50-year old stated. “But then I progressed to add ingredients, to make the cocoa lip butter balm, and then essential oils to make peppermint lip balm. The other products have also taken around the same time to perfect.”

The manufacturing process requires careful weighing, measuring, mixing, and melting – with each batch tested at every stage.

But it’s a labour of love for the local businesswoman, who added: “I love formulating products and every stage thereafter, right down to the labelling and personally delivering, locally. It makes me appreciate everything I have done to get to this stage.”