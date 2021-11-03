Misty Crew.

Mistys Brow Specialist, based on the top floor of the Galashiels Transport Interchange, scooped the Best Brow Technician at the recent Scottish Business Awards, staged at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

It marks a very happy anniversary for its owner Misty Crew, 37, who launched the business on November 9, 2013.

At that time she had no notion she would find herself specialising entirely in sculpting eyebrows eight years later.

It was a gradual process but Misty is delighted at her career progression and says the latest accolade has boosted her determination to keep serving her loyal customer base.

She said: “When I launched the business eight years ago it started off as a walk-in beauty salon doing quick treatments but eyebrows started to become my most popular treatment so I began to do more courses in brows and eventually stopped all other treatments and concentrated on eyebrows.”

Misty, who works alone, said she was surprised to win the prestigious honour.

She added: “So many other people in Scotland only do brows and the talent is amazing so I didn’t think I stood a chance.

“I feel I have gained so much experience, with having only doing only brows for eight years.

“My clients mean everything to me. They don’t just ‘get their brows done’ when they come, they get a full treatment and leave feeling relaxed and more confident.

"Never in a million years did I think I’d be doing brows for a living but I love every minute of my job.

“Winning this award has just strengthened my determination to keep aiming higher and better for my clients.”

The region was recognised by two other honours at the ceremony on Sunday, November 24, both from Jedburgh – the florist Stems of Jedburgh and the Peter Hogg bus company.