The Blackadder is back

The Berwickshire town of Greenlaw found itself in a somewhat sombre mood last November when its popular meeting and eating spot - The Blackadder Bar and Restaurant - closed its doors.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been a much-valued asset in the town since it re-opened in 2017, locals and those further afield were struggling to imagine the place without it. Luckily, however, this was just a little ‘hibernation period’ for The Blackadder Bar and Restaurant and now, thanks to new leadership from a well-known local family, The Blackadder is now officially back in business!

Billy and Shirley-Anne Smillie, along with their sons William and Ross, have pulled out all the stops to revive The Blackadder. The family (who also own and run BE Uniforms in the town) feel that a local pub should be the beating heart of a community, and when it came to their own local, they couldn’t bear to allow that idea to slip away forever. The whole family very much see stewardship of the pub an opportunity to support a full and thriving community, and to give something back to those who have supported them over the years.

Billy and Shirley-Anne first started their embroidery business in Greenlaw back in 1989 and are in the midst of handing that baton to William and Ross. In doing so, this will free up much of their time to focus on the needs of The Blackadder and its customers.

Haggis, Neeps and Tatties Starter

There is plenty in store for all to enjoy, including VE Day celebrations, themed cuisine (Italian, Greek, Indian) and event nights. There will also be plenty of live sport and live music. Several local musicians have already performed, including Huffman & Spence, Kieran & Jenna and Milly Coltherd. There is more live music planned for 17th May and 31st May.

The future certainly looks bright if the opening weekend and everything since is anything to go by. Since Thursday 17th April, the pub has been packed, and not just for drinks. The restaurant is now open and Italian chef, Francesco, is putting his own stamp on pub classics with home-made Yorkshire puds, chips, mayonnaise, burger buns and more! Recent reviews have raved about the quality of food and the customer service, praising it as ‘The best we’ve had in The Borders’.

You might want to call ahead to secure your table, though, as things have been pretty-much fully booked since opening weekend. You can get all the most up-to-date information by dropping a follow @theblackadderbar or calling 01361 413141

The Smillie family wish to thank to everyone for their overwhelming support so far and to let you all know that a very warm welcome awaits you at The Blackadder Bar and Restaurant.