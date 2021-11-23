The best in the Borders

Kerry and Ally Stewart, owners of Stewart's Bistro in Jedburgh. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

The event, back for its seventh year, celebrates the best Scotland has to offer for food lovers, with a black-tie ceremony taking place on Monday, November 29 at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.

Among the finalists is Stewart’s Bistro in Jedburgh which is the only local establishment to be up for two awards, being shortlisted in the south-east cafe/bistro of the year, as well as the best of the South of Scotland category.

A delighted Kerry Stewart from the bistro said: “Myself and my husband are thrilled to be nominated for these awards.

"We have been through some difficult times these past months, but things like this make what we do so worthwhile.

"The support we receive is amazing and we are truly grateful, thank you.”

Also up for cafe/bistro of the year is Johnstons of Elgin in Hawick.

The Horseshoe Inn in Peebles is vying for the regional gastro pub of the year, while Selkirk’s The Fleece Bar & Kitchen hopes to tempt the judges in the best Scottish cuisine category.

Galashiels appears to be a hotspot for quality bakers, with two establishments shortlisted in the national Bakery of the Year category.

The fairly recent Thomas and Ethel Bakery in Tweedbank takes on well-establised Alex Dalgetty & Sons alongside a swathe of other bakers.

And Ruth Black’s Cocoa Black Chocolate and Pastry School in Peebles is up for a Cookery School of the Year award.

Locally, several establishments are up for the Best of South Scotland award.

The Buccleuch Centre Cafe (Langholm), Kingsknowes Hotel (Galashiels), Stewarts Café Bistro (Jedburgh), Santa Marina Restaurant & Bar and Adam's Kitchen (both Hawick) are up againstJust Be Bistro (Lockerbie), Claudios Restaurant and Brodies (both Moffat) and Casa Mia and La Dolce Vita (both Dumfries).

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The finalists were voted for by the public for providing authentic recipes and unique dishes to their diners, creating memorable experiences for both residents and visitors.

“Undoubtedly, there are some amazing specialists around the country, who know how to offer great service, delicious food and meet the expectations of their diners.

"These are the professionals that we aim to reward at The Food Awards Scotland 2021.