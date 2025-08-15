Successful farm tour at Bowhill Estate shows see agri-tech in action

Visitors including farmers and innovators were able to see agri-tech in action during a farm walk on the Bowhill Estate, near Selkirk.

Organised by the UK Agri-Tech Centre, and hosted on one of its satellite farms, the event was attended by over 40 people at the 6,500-hectare estate in the Scottish Borders.

Guests to the event were able to see how agri-tech works within a farm setting and hear from industry experts in their respective fields:

Ritchie Agricultural showcased its beef and lamb monitoring technology

Visitors saw a specially branded JCB Fastrac which had the ‘My Name’5 Doddie’ livery on it.

smaXtec talked about its bolus and health monitoring options

SoilEssentials Ltd demonstrated its Skai Sprayer allowing it to directly target weeds within the pasture leys

Smartbell showed off its health monitoring tags in cattle used for the early detection of disease

Those in attendance at the event had the pleasure of welcoming newly voted in chair of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC), Jillian Kennedy, who gave an insight into the work the Young Farmers group are doing to raise awareness nationwide on the positive future of Scottish farming using the latest innovations.

This was to raise awareness of the charity set up in memory of Scottish rugby legend, Doddie Weir, who passed away from Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Rob Morrison, Head of Farms at the UK Agri-Tech Centre, said: “This event was about connecting farmers with agri-tech and showing them what is coming down the line.

“Crucially, it was the smaller conversations that took place which are of real value and allow farmers to shape the sort of agri-tech they want to see and which will make a real difference.”

Bruce McConnachie, Head of Industry Development - Red Meat Industry at QMS, also spoke at the event and emphasised the role agri-tech has to play in a constantly evolving agricultural sector.

He said: “It is about understanding that agriculture has a key role to play, as long as we are relaying it in a consistent format.

“That is one of the key challenges in all of this.”

For Bowhill Farm Manager, Sion Williams, emerging technology was changing the way they farmed an estate which encompassed huge sheep flocks, a suckler herd, a deer farming enterprise and a biogas unit.

He said working with the UK Agri-Tech Centre was helping bridge the wider challenge of getting key performance data from agri-tech trials 'into the hands of farmers' so it could make a tangible difference at farm level.

For more information about the work the UK Agri-Tech Centre does, visit www.ukagritechcentre.com