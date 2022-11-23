Stress-free zoomies for your dog

News you can trust since 1855
A new playpark, just for dogs, has been opened up near Hawick.

By Kevin Janiak
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 10:40am
The new Pawpark is a superb place to take your dog for stress-free zoomies.
The Pawpark, near Hawick, is a great place for nervous or anxious dogs, training, recall practice, a doggy date with a friend or just letting your furry friends run free and have fun on the play equipment.

Owners can let their dogs run free in a safe, fenced space for off-lead exercise. The gently sloping field is four acres with 1.7m fences to keep four legged friends secure while they let off some steam.

Owner Laura Beck said: “This will be an exclusive use, safe space for dog owners to come and enjoy with their pets. It is essentially a playpark, but for dogs!

"With the spike in people owning dogs due to Covid and many dogs not getting an opportunity for off-lead walking, the area is perfect for dogs to let off some steam or also for training.”

