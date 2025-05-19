Stranraer opticians donate to community foodbank charity

The team at Specsavers Stranraer have been thanked after donating £100 worth of food products to a local charity that specialises in providing extra support to families and residents struggling across the community.

The store, located on George Street, hosted an in-store raffle competition to raise the funds for Apex Scotland’s Stranraer branch, which offer vital community services such as a foodbank providing goods for those who need it.

Staff used the funds raised in the raffle to purchase essential food items to donate to Apex, including bread, milk, tea, coffee and everyday supplies such as toilet paper.

Elaine Hawthorn, director at Specsavers Stranraer, says: ‘I’d like to thank everyone who kindly took part in our in-store hamper raffle, all of the entries enabled us to provide a fantastic amount of key items for Apex Stranraer’s foodbank offering.

The donated goods will support residents in the local community

‘Through the charity’s vital services, people across the community who need a little extra support can access the support that they need.

‘I’d also like to thank our team for their incredible work in putting together the raffle and prizes and for continuing to put the community first in everything they do.’

For more information on Specsavers Stranraer, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/stranraer or call on 01776 888 190.