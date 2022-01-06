Anne Weir. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Anne Weir has utilised all her knowledge and expertise to establish Loomi Life Ltd, which she describes as “not just a clothing brand but a way of life”.

Hill runner Anne’s aim is that her new sports clothing will get more people running in nature by providing the best kit possible to help them on that journey.

Loomi’s uni-sex base layer with beanie hat – a selection of socks will also be available soon – is created from odour-resistant merino wool.

Anne Weir from just north of Stow, with her active wear range. Loomilife.com. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

The feedback so far has been overwhelming positive, with purchasers saying the sportswear is perfect for both work and play.

Anne said: "It’s really fitting for how we live our life today with hybrid working – when you want to get up in the morning and put something on which is relatively smart, but also be able to walk the dog, do the running around with the kids or go out and do some higher impact activities. You can basically get up in the morning, put on your Loomi base layer and go about your day, or go for your run or cycle in the same garment.

"The ethos behind the brand is that you buy something as an investment, a product that brings a lot of comfort and value to your life, that lasts a long time and that you can wear for multiple things.”

Musselburgh-born Anne came to the Borders in 1991 to attend the Scottish College of Textiles at Heriot-Watt University in Galashiels.

Her wealth of experience has included working as a product manager with Pringle knitwear in Hawick and spending 20 years at WL Gore in Livingston, latterly as a product specialist and product manager – with a particular involvement in high aerobics’ sports, including running, cycling, cross-country skiing – “activities in which you produce a lot of heat and sweat was my area of expertise”.

But when she was made redundant in January last year Anne decided the time was right to plough her redundancy pay-off into realising a long-held dream of creating her own product range.

So far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Anne, who has somehow managed to launch her brand as a mum to three teenage kids and while working as a senior materials developer with London-based Rapha Cycling, added: "I’m getting feedback from people that, basically, they are not taking their tops off all day, which is exactly the concept behind the product, because it is so comfortable to wear. I couldn’t be more pleased with the feedback.”

Anne also has taken inspiration from her brother-in-law, Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir, adding: "He’s been an amazing inspiration to use the tools that you have and the situation you are in.”