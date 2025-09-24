Specsavers Stranraer opens in new town centre location following more than £500k investment

A Stranraer opticians has opened its brand-new store in the town centre, relocating from its previous premises to offer local people the very best in optical and audiology care.

Specsavers Stranraer has moved further down George Street into a larger 5,000 sq. ft. unit, which features three testing rooms, a dedicated audiology room, improved ramp and mobility access for customers and increased capacity as part of the six-figure investment.

As well as additional space, the store can now offer more enhanced services such as contact lenses, myopia management and community glaucoma monitoring. This scheme allows the team to monitor people with lower-risk glaucoma or ocular hypertension in practice, rather than in hospital.

To meet the increased demand at the new location, the team have also hired two new members of staff from the local area to help provide the best service possible for the local community.

The new location is two and a half times larger than the old Specsavers store.

Elaine Hawthorn, store partner at Specsavers in Stranraer, says: ‘Lots of hard work has gone on behind the scenes in the past few months to get the new location ready, so I want to say a big thank you to all of the team for making it possible.’

‘We’re hugely excited to be opening our brand new Stranraer location, which is two and a half times larger than our previous store. Every step we’ve taken with this move has been made to improve our services for the community.’

The store will be open seven days a week and will feature state-of-the-art equipment, including an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine. This technology allows optometrists to take a 3D image of the back of the eye to help spot serious eye conditions, including glaucoma, up to four years earlier.

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers Stranraer, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/stranraer.