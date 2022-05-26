Solar camera fundraiser smashes target

Sam Cornwell with his Solarcan camera. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

Photographic artist Sam Cornwell has established his company Solarcan as a world leader in solargraphy – the art of exposure photography to capture beautiful images of the sun moving across the sky.

Sam’s first Solarcan camera proved a huge success with 30,000 manufactured and shipped across the globe.

Now his latest venture, the Solarcan Puck, a sleek camera designed to capture limitless images, is set to surpass even that success.

Last month he launched funding for his latest product on Kickstarter, the online Crowdfunding platform.

And within five weeks it had smashed through the fund-raising target of £5,000 and has generated an incredible £46,377 from a total of 940 backers.

The booming company has now moved from its former base in Baker Street to much larger premises in the town.

Sam, a former art director at Kielder Observatory in Northumberland, described the response as “surpassing all expectations”.

He added: “Fund-raising ended on Sunday evening at 10pm and we achieved over 900 per of the original target.

“That response showed confidence in Solarcan, confidence in me as a person able to deliver and excitement at what the Puck is able to do. Although the Kickstarter is finished we have now opened pre-orders on the Solarcan website.

“It’s now full steam ahead on getting everything done and it coincides nicely with us moving into much bigger premises opposite Hawick High School, formerly Aitken Turnbull Architects, which gives us space to bring in many more additional people as we grow.

“If the Puck hadn’t been successful then I would have thought twice about making this move. It’s given us the confidence to expand and grow.”