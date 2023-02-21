Sisters are killing it without killing it

Sisters in fashion: Amy Hardie and Stacey Hardie-Croan.

AR+CO were also finalists for Fashion Brand of the Year at the ceremony held at the George Hotel in Edinburgh last Thursday evening.

In 2020, sisters Stacey Hardie-Croan and Amy Hardie launched AR+CO, a small accessories business initially selling one product in two colours.

They were joined by Molly Anthoney and the company has gone from strength to strength, and now boasts a full range of sustainable, high-quality vegan leather accessories, with customers from all corners of the globe and thousands of AR+CO bags sold across Scotland and the world.

The stunning award presented to the dynamic duo last week.

Molly, who is a co-owner of the booming business, was unable to go to the awards ceremony, but Stacey, a full-time nurse, and sister Amy were over the moon to hear they had won.

Stacey told us: “Amy, Molly and I are absolutely thrilled to have won this award.

"We work so hard, alongside our full-time jobs, and moments like this make it so worth it.”

Molly told us: “This is a massive achievement for the brand, alongside celebrating our recent growth, and pride surrounding the circumstances in which we run the business, alongside young children and full-time jobs."

AR+CO takes pride in ensuring sustainability within every aspect of the brand, from manufacturing to packaging.

As a brand, they champion slow fashion, encourage capsule wardrobes and are passionate about creating affordable sustainable fashion.

The trio say they are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised with these shortlists and even more so, their new title of Fashion Start-up of The Year.

Molly said: “We are eager to see what the future holds for us and we are so grateful to our loyal customers for their ongoing support of their brand.

"We are a local women-led small business, championing affordable, sustainable fashion.