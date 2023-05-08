Seven jobs for Kelso

The Lloyd Motor Group's showroom in Kelso.

The expansion is part of a number of recent triumphs including internal promotions as the Pinnaclehill Industrial Estate site looks to continue its dedication to local staff with manufacturer training and career progressions.

Greg Thomson, head of business at the Kelso site, said: “This expansion offers an exciting opportunity for Lloyd Motor Group to strengthen further its offering in Kelso.

"These new opportunities will take the staff numbers at Kelso from just over 60 to over 70.”

Lloyd Motor Group, founded in 1976, operates in 32 locations across Northern England and Southern Scotland and employs more than 1,200 people.

As part of this recruitment drive, Lloyd Land Rover Kelso will hold a recruitment open evening on Monday, May 15.

Greg added: “We are holding an informal and friendly recruitment open evening in mid-May.

"Everyone is welcome to visit us, regardless of experience, and learn more about the career opportunities here.

"The site’s potential has been growing rapidly and we have more exciting growth plans for 2023 and beyond.”

Positions will include sales executives, showroom hosts, and various technician roles, including master technician, bodyshop technician, prep technician and apprentice technician.

The expansion sees Lloyd Motor Group’s significant investment in the Land Rover brand continue and follows extensive retailer refurbishments at its other locations.

Sam Lloyd, managing director of Lloyd Motor Group, said: “At the heart of Lloyd Motor Group’s brand lie our people and values.

"They drive our operating principles and ambitions, which are fundamental to how we work. We look forward to welcoming new colleagues to our Kelso retailer at an exciting time for us and our industry.”