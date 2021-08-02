Selkirk pub closed for 14 years could reopen as a hot food takeaway
A long-closed Selkirk watering hole could find a new role as a hot food takeaway.
A planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the conversion of the former Queens Head Inn at West Port.
The premises has remained vacant since it was closed back in March 2007.
The application, from Boon Tan, includes permission to build a replacement kitchen and extraction system, in addition to a new serving area.
The Queens Head Inn is a former coaching inn dating from the 17th century.
It hit the headlines in 2014 when police discovered that £1.8m of cannabis had been cultivated inside the vacant premises.