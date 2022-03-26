Selkirk estate agents is moving onwards and upwards

Douglas Gilmour & Son.

An application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the change of use of the former 'Toys and Gifts' retail outlet at 2 High Street, within the town's Conservation Area.

The bid is from Douglas Gilmour & Son, currently based at the adjoining 20 High Street.

The ground floor ex-gift shop, which is adjacent to the town's Market Place, has been vacant since 2015.

Marketing for the sale of the unit - including the flat above - was undertaken on two separate occasions without success and it was eventually bought at auction in autumn 2021 by the neighbouring estate agents.

The plan now is for Douglas Gilmour & Son to expand into the unit because of the space limitations at its existing property.

A spokesperson for Melrose-based Murray Land and Buildings, agents for the applicant, says: "Connecting to ground floor level to number 2 would enable further display space, create a more effectively sized meeting room for clients, further staff desk space and provide a WC which provides for disabled and elderly clients.

"Douglas Gilmour & Son continues to grow to meet with demand, and in order to satisfy their customers many needs. They are hamstrung by their current building's layout, which does not allow them to operate as efficiently as they would wish to, nor does it offer them the ability to expand.

"The change of use planned will allow the building to be brought back into use whilst allowing an existing business to remain in-situ, whilst expanding."

If council planners agree the change of use bid a formal planning application will then be submitted.