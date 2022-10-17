Sculptures light up Galashiels

The sculptures are at Cafe Recharge (top), Geek Retreet (left) and Unwind Yarns (right). Photos: John Mackenzie.

The artworks are all made by Scottish-based artists, working at the cutting edge of contemporary art.

‘How Curious! How Real!’ is a neon piece by Sabe Lewellyn, in Cafe Recharge; ‘Handbag (Green)’ by Beagles & Ramsay is in the window of Geek Retreat; and ‘Tangled’ by Saskia Singer is in the Unwind Yarns window.

The project, managed by Energise Galashiels Trust, and delivered by Sculpture Placement Group, was instigated by local property owner and cultural entrepreneur Jon Andrews, who said: “Galashiels has a thriving arts and craft community, and as a property owner myself I could see the potential of artwork to enhance the experience for local public and visitors alike.

"The programme allows the whole community to access inspiring contemporary art in a public setting while supporting local businesses.

High streets and communities all over the country are having a challenging time and artworks are one way to add variety and promote well-being in these spaces.”

Saskia Singer said of her contribution: “I think my sculpture Tangled looks great hanging in the window of Unwind Yarns and I am really happy that it is reaching a new audience. Sculptures take up a lot of room and it’s great to get them out of the studio and into the world.”

Already, the artworks are having a positive impact on staff and customers.

Amanda Robinson, from Cafe Recharge, which offers a ‘pay what you can’ menu, made from donated surplus supermarket food, said: “We’re delighted to be displaying How Curious, How Real by Sabe Llewellyn at Cafe Recharge. It is such an uplifting message, underpinned with an environmental theme that goes to the heart of our ethos. We’re looking forward to the piece raising spirits and inspiring conversations.”

Geek Retreat on Channel Street invites communities to come together and congregate over a coffee and their favourite board games. They have had plenty of people intrigued by their striking sculpture.

Charlie Dawson, manager of Geek Retreat, said: “he handbag has been a huge draw, with people popping in to have a loo.

“It’s a great addition to the space.”

Sculpture Placement Group is a not-for-profit organisation, and this project is part of their SPG Loan scheme which loans artworks to businesses and communities.

Kate Robertson, co-director of the g roup, said: “All over the country there are superb sculptures by respected artists that are hidden away out of sight and taking up valuable studio space.

"We’ve developed an SPG Loan in order to get these works out into diverse communities to be enjoyed by new audiences.

"We believe artwork can be an excellent way to start conversations, engage people in their surroundings and promote pride of place in towns such as Galashiels.”