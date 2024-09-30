Scottish Borders Council agrees deal with cleaning specialist company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Commercial cleaning specialist Perfect Clean has been appointed as the new cleaning services provider for Scottish Borders Council.

The firm has agreed a deal with the council to clean kitchen ventilation systems in more than 60 locations within the local authority area, including primary and secondary schools.

The agreement will see the company, which operates across Scotland and the north of England from its Edinburgh base, deploy its dedicated TR19® Grease technicians to ensure the ventilation systems are compliant with stringent health and safety regulations.

The TR19® Grease specification is a set of rigorous requirements issued by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) to focus on fire risk management of grease accumulation within kitchen extraction systems.

Perfect Clean employee at work

“Understanding the importance of proper extract and duct cleaning is essential for restaurant owners who want to run safe premises,” said Perfect Clean health and safety manager Rafal Piskorski.

“The risk of fire caused by the build-up of grease in the ventilation systems cannot be underestimated. Our clients are well aware of this, which is why they work closely with us, demonstrating their commitment to both the health of their guests and safety of their staff.

“The TR19® guidelines have been the gold standard when it comes to ductwork cleaning and we are proud of the standard of service we consistently provide to a growing client base.”

The Scottish Borders Council success is one of two recent significant contract wins for the company, which has strengthened its long-standing association with the Edinburgh hospitality sector with its appointment as the new cleaning services provider for The Raeburn hotel and restaurant in the city’s upmarket suburb of Stockbridge.

Lukasz Poplawski, Perfect Clean sales and marketing manager, added: “Having previously supplied TR19® Grease services to a number of local authorities, we have built a strong reputation in this area and are delighted to be working with Scottish Borders Council. By adhering to the BESA standards and obtaining the TR19® certification, clients can ensure they are upholding the highest levels of cleanliness and safety, thereby fostering a safe dining environment.

"Venues like The Raeburn Stockbridge in Edinburgh are a showcase of our city and set the highest standards for restaurant hygiene and we are delighted to have partnered with them. We expanded the business earlier this year to provide a comprehensive TR19® Grease service and look forward to further engagement in both the private and public sectors."

Perfect Clean is currently providing the TR19® commercial kitchen services to The Royal Company of Merchants of the City of Edinburgh, Falkirk Council on a multi-year basis, and has recently completed a similar contract for East Dunbartonshire Council.