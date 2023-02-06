Say aye to a Doddie pie

Pie's Gareth Easton with his Doddie Pie and Doddie Crunch cookie. Photo: Ian Georgeson.

Gareth Easton, owner of Pie, in Innerleithen, is hoping to raise significant funds for My Name’5 Foundation by baking.

After perfecting his pie recipe during lockdown, the 49-year-old former professional photographer changed careers to open Pie on High Street in June 2022.

The venue has proven popular with locals, selling hundreds of pies and cookies each week.

Now, the owner is giving back by donating a portion of sales of two new products for his fellow borderer’s charity.

From each creamy chicken and haggis pie sold until 11 February, £1 will be donated to My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. While 50p from each ‘Doddie Crunch' cookies, which have a yellow and blue coating, will also help the charity find a cure for MND.

“Everyone loves pies, and everyone loves Doddie, so they’ve been incredibly popular”, said owner Gareth.

“We’ve already sold hundreds of pies and cookies, and hope to sell more over the next few days as word spreads. Like everyone in the community, we’ve been extremely inspired by Doddie Weir and wanted to help any way we could. And since baking pies and cookies is what we do best, that’s how we’ve decided to try to make a difference. “

Gareth’s pie obsession began after a trip to New Zealand, during which he was inspired by the quality of pies on offer, which he believed were far superior to traditional Scottish high street pies.

He added: “Our pies are handmade – everything is made from scratch. Our ingredients are of the highest quality. We’re often told that our pies are the best our customers have tasted.

“The community has been so supportive to us, so we want to give back. We’re proud to be able to do our bit to support a charity that everyone in the local area cares deeply about.”

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation’s Director of Foundation Paul Thompson said: “Doddie touched everyone across the UK and beyond, but the impact he’s had in the Borders is second to none.

“It’s incredible to see how the local community continues to find new and innovative ways to get behind Doddie. I can’t wait to try a Doddie pie!”