Saturday markets aplenty

Galashiels Heartland Market. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

Selkirk Farmers’ Market takes place on Saturday, May 7, from 9.30am-1pm in the Kirk Wynd car park, with traders such as Selkirk Distillers, Rola Mor and Amanda Hamilton Creations.

In Galashiels, the third Heartland Market is on the same day in Channel Street, from 10am-2pm, with such suppliers as Luckie Beans coffee, The Gnarled Gnome and JW Petora Home Produce.

And there's another market taking place in Melrose … Faldonside Farmers’ Market is located in the fabulous Orchard in St Mary’s Road, behind Harmony House, from 10am-3pm.

There, you’ll find such suppliers as Sweet Success, Just June plants and Farmhouse Gin, and much more.