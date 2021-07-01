Sam’s part of the plan

Ferguson Planning's new associate director, Sam Edwards.

Sam joins business owner Tim Ferguson and the rest of the eam following her tenure with commercial property firm, CBRE, where she was leading the organisation’s planning team in Scotland.

Building on the successful growth of the business since its launch in 2012, Ferguson Planning is adding to its Galashiels base and satellite office in Northern Ireland with a new Edinburgh office.

Director Mr Ferguson said: “Sam’s wealth of experience in managing multi-disciplinary teams and planning programmes from major residential and student housing projects to commercial projects, including retail and leisure, is exactly what we were looking for to support our ambitious growth plans. Sam will establish a strong Ferguson Planning presence in Edinburgh, where she will be based.”

As part of the plan to expand its reach, Ferguson Planning has opened an office at 37ONE, George Street and a clear signal to clients that they value having the company nearby for the related advisory service as and when needed.

Chartered town planner Sam said: “I am delighted to be joining FP at a time of growth. I look forward to supporting Tim and the rest of the team, to deliver some exciting projects across the country for both our new and existing clients.”

Sam, who lives in Edinburgh with her young family, has a strong interest in community engagement, both as a service to clients but also as a volunteer for Planning Aid (Scotland). In her spare time Sam can often be found cycling around Scotland and taking part in events such as the Buccleuch Property Challenge for charity, and which the FP Team are entered for in September.

The appointment comes at a critical juncture for the planning sector, with organisations like the Royal Town Planning Institute noting the central role planning will play in supporting a green and economic recovery post-Covid-19.