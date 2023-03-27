Royal visit for Cowbog

The Princess Royal unveils a plaque at Cowbog Farm. Photo: Alan Richardson.

JRB Wilson & Sons of Cowbog Farm – one of nine Monitor Farms in Scotland –hosted the Princess Royal, who is Patron of the Scotch Chef’s Club, last Thursday (March 23), showcasing the work the business is doing to advance the farming sector.

The Monitor Farm programme aims to help farms reach full economic, social, and environmental sustainability by optimising production through farmer-led knowledge exchange with support from specialists and experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowbog is a mixed tenanted, 242-hectacre farm of two holdings with a contract farming arrangement with Roxburgh Estates. Home to the Wilson family, son Robert and his wife Lucy run the business with the help of his parents Joan and Ron Wilson MBE.

All four were joined on the day by deputy lieutenant, John Jeffrey to give the Princess Royal a guided tour of the cattle and lambing sheds, fields as well as the farm’s agritourism venture enterprise.

Robert Wilson said: “It was an absolute privilege to have The Princess Royal visit Cowbog Farm and hear about the work we’re doing to improve farming practices in Scotland. There’s still much to be done, but it is reassuring to know that we have the support of Princess Anne as we continue to explore new opportunities and challenges.”

Beth Alexander, Monitor Farm programme manager, said: “It was an honour to meet The Princess Royal and discuss the diversity and potential of the Monitor Farm Programme with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim is to support Scottish farmers in adapting their businesses to become sustainable and resilient, and Cowbog Farm is just one of nine farms leading the way in achieving this – not just through best practice but by inspiring the next generation of farmers.”

Mairi Gougeon, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands, said: “The programme is ideally placed to support the wider agricultural sector to optimise production and contribute to our food security, while helping meet our climate change and net zero targets.