Return of Poundies in Galashiels

Discount retailer Poundstretcher is to open a new outlet in the Borders this month, it has been confirmed.

By Paul Kelly
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Poundstretcher's last store in Galashiels was demolished to make way for the Great Tapestry of Scotland building.
Poundstretcher closed its High Street outlet in Galashiels in January, 2016.

The building was later demolished to make way for a permanent home for the Great Tapestry of Scotland.

Now the Huddersfield-based company has confirmed that a new outlet is to open at Unit 2 Comley Bank Mill Retail Park in King Street on Saturday, January 28.

A Poundstretcher spokesperson said: “It will be a great day with an exciting entertainer and plenty of vouchers up for grab.”

