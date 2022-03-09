Residents can rest in peace with new grave care service

Ross Falla and Robbie Wilson hope to put a bit of TLC into cemeteries.

Peebles gardener, Ross Falla, is extending his services by offering cemetery maintenance.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time, with the next phase of gravestone safety checks in the Scottish Borders to be carried out this year.

The last round of safety tests resulted in over 700 headstones being taken down at the Peebles cemetery which upset many families in the community.

Ross says the upkeep of the cemetery has been an issue for a long time.

“It’s hard not to notice the maintenance in the areas graveyards has slipped in recent years, which is such a shame,” he said.

“At Border Grave Care our objective is to give peace of mind that loved ones gravesides are tended with care and left in a neat and tidy condition all year round.

"This grass will be kept low with a sharp edge round the plot.

It will be weed-free, clear of debris and the headstone gently cleaned down every visit.”

The landscape gardener has teamed up with local florist The Blooming Bunch, to supply floral arrangements and wreaths.

“They will be caringly laid at graveside by our team, monthly, fortnightly or for special occasions, said Ross.

“We can sow wild flower seeds around the headstone and plant spring bulbs upon request.”

Ross hopes his service will bring comfort to people who can’t tend to the grave of their loved ones by doing all the work for them.

In addition to maintenance of plots, Ross will inspect gravestones, informing families of any signs that repair is needed.

He said: “This should hopefully avoid toppled headstones which can be costly to re-erect.”

If there is interest, Ross hopes to extend this service throughout cemeteries in the Borders.