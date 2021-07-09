Recovery plan needed for the hospitality sector

South Scotland list MSP Colin Smyth

During Portfolio Question Time in the Scottish Parliament Mr Smyth questioned the Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise Ivan McKee about what additional support the Government will provide to the hospitality sector to mitigate against the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking in Parliament, he said: “The support in the short term will be welcomed by those businesses who receive it, but still excludes too many others. Even the lifting of restrictions on August 9 will not be enough for many.

“We need a proper recovery plan that covers long-term support and reform of business rates, which penalise hospitality, to help to get local firms back on their feet?”

Mr McKee responded: “We have a significant focus on our economic transformation strategy, the details of which we are working through at present.

"The strategy will consider how we build the hospitality sector and sectors across the economy in order not only to recover from the pandemic, but to transform Scotland into the economy that we want to see.”