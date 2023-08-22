Recognition for a village-based company that 'puts the planet first'

Tweedbank Office

Tweedbank-based Wellworking Ltd, an award-winning UK supplier of home and office furniture and specialist in workplace well-being, has announced its certification as a B Corporation™.

B Corp certification requires companies to meet rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Munro, managing director of Wellworking, said: “This is about putting people and the planet first.

“We have a responsibility as a business to ensure that we are working well in areas relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency. It’s what our colleagues want, our clients demand and our suppliers expect from us.”

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, says: “We are delighted to welcome Wellworking to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good.

“Welcoming Wellworking is an exciting moment because they have an opportunity to lead the way within the UK furniture industry in paving a new way of doing things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MrMunro added: “One of Wellworking’s core principles is to work towards a sustainable and socially responsible future. We want to inspire others so that wherever they work, they work well for the good of the community and the planet.”

Wellworking was established in 1999 and provides people with quality office furniture that also helps them to work better.