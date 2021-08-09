Tweedbank Industrial Estate.

Detectives in the Borders are appealing for information after break-ins at businesses on the Tweedbank Industrial Estate.

Entry was forced to the two premises sometime between 5pm on Friday, 6 August and 7.30am on Saturday, 7 August.

A white Volvo S60 car – registration AK61LWF – was subsequently stolen from the forecourt of one of the businesses along with electrical items from within the unit.

A sum of cash - estimated to be worth a mid-three figure sum – and a number of smaller items were stolen from the other business.

Detective Constable Bruce Dodds, of Galashiels Police Station, said: “Our enquiries into both of these break-ins are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around Tweedbank Industrial Estate to get in touch as soon as possible.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen the white Volvo car which was stolen or who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.